One of the best parts of a Northern Michigan summer is attending all of the local farmers markets. This summer, after a 3-year hiatus, the Honor Farmers Market is back! Located in Maley Park on US31 in Honor, you can check it out on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. now through Labor Day week.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher headed to there to see it in action and get an inside look at all of the vendors you can look forward to seeing when you visit.