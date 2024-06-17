1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY - The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said that a passenger was injured in a two-vehicle crash last week.

On June 14 at 10:01 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a crash at the intersection of Perry Avenue and Waldron Way in Big Rapids Township.

The investigation revealed that a 17-year-old female from Morley was northbound on 215th Avenue when she pulled in front of a 66-year-old female from Morley who was traveling south on Waldron Way, deputies said. This caused a head-on collision between the two vehicles, deputies said.

One passenger that was with the 17-year-old was taken to the Big Rapids hospital for minor injuries and precautionary measures, officials said.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mecosta County EMS, Big Rapids towing and Meceola Central Dispatch.



