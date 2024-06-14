Upcycle those old potato chip containers into a beautiful vase

For this episode with Julie Loven The Effortless Girl, Julie walks us through another fun, family and budget friendly craft.

This week she shows us how we can upcycle those old potato chip containers into amazing flower vases right at the peak of flower season here in Northern Michigan.

All you need for this craft are:

Old (and cleaned out) Pringles containers. Any cylinder containers will work.

Paint of your choice.

String or Twine

By painting the containers and adding some accent pieces like string or twine, these decorative vases can be used to brighten up the home or for a variety of events. They can even be used as take home items for a wedding!

For a full step-by-step break down and more great DIY crafts visit the Effortless Girl website.