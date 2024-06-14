Sault MNA nurses authorize second strike

SAULT STE. MARIE – Nurses at MyMichigan Medical Center Sault have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a second strike – this time of indefinite duration – with the backing of a new Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) strike pay benefit to provide financial support.

Ten-day notice would be given if a strike is called. The Soo nurses, who make up a local MNA bargaining unit, held a five-day ULP strike in April after months of bargaining; negotiation sessions on May 10 and May 29 did not produce an agreement. Their contract expired Dec. 31.

The nurses voted Wednesday and Thursday on the strike authorization.

Sault nurses are seeking a contract that will recruit and retain nurses. They say the hospital is frequently short-staffed, to the point of sometimes compromising patient care.



