Michigan Voting Rights Act advances out of committee

LANSING -- A Michigan Senate committee advanced the State Voting Rights Act this week, legislation supporters say is necessary to ensure fair access to the democratic process.

The main bill in the package would prohibit the state or local governments from making laws or regulations that would negatively impact voter participation from protected classes.

The bill also allows parties to meet and resolve issues amicably before turning to the legal system.

“By passing SB 401, Michigan can ensure that its voters will always be able to enforce their own rights regardless of any federal court decision,” said Lata Nott from the Campaign Legal Center. “But the Michigan VRA doesn’t just enshrine the protections of the federal VRA in state law — it also improves on them.”

Three other bills in the package would establish a nonpartisan election information database, require some local governments to provide alternate language voting materials and allow for curbside voting and other assistive services for disabled voters.

Supporters said the package reinforces Michigan’s already strong election system and provides clear paths of relief for those who feel their voting rights are being infringed.

“Passage of a state voting rights act will have an important deterrent effect and enshrine provisions to prevent new violations from occurring in the first instance,” said Martin Harris of the Legal Defense Fund. “Enshrining these provisions into law will further strengthen Michigan’s democracy for all voters and ensure that voters of color have robust protections.”

Other supporters said that while many of the provisions are targeted towards discrimination that protected classes have faced for decades, the provisions would help residents of all backgrounds ensure they’re able to participate in the democratic process.

“The passage of the Michigan Voting Rights Act is not passing a Black voter rights act, or a brown voting rights act, or a young voting rights act,” said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony of NAACP Detroit. “It’s not a Detroit voting rights act, it’s not an Upper Peninsula voting rights act. It is a Michigan Voting Rights Act for all Michiganders.”

The package received some pushback from Republican lawmakers who said the legislation seeks to address problems that aren’t yet widespread.

Sen. Ruth Johnson, a former Michigan Secretary of State, shared concerns about the burdens that additional requirements may put on local clerks and election administrators.”

“These bills would go far beyond the protections already afforded to all our citizens under both the US and Michigan constitution, as well as federal and state law,” she said.

The package was advanced out of the Senate Elections Committee and will go before the full chamber in the coming months.

If passed, none of the bills in the package would go into effect until late 2025.