Haley’s Hot Takes: Niall Horan, Rihanna, and more!

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Fire-Rose after only being married for seven months. Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking an annulment. The 62 year old met the 37 year old while filming “Hannah Montana”. The couple has released four songs together and recently celebrated their six month anniversary on social media.

Niall Horan performed a sold out show in Madison Square Garden last night! This was his first time performing at the venue as a solo artist, as his former boyband One Direction has performed a handful of times. Night two is tonight and also sold out!

Rihanna has launched a hair product line! Fenty Hair features products to help everyone have healthy hair. This launched comes from Rihanna sharing that postpartum caused her to lose hair and get creative.

Taylor Swift performed her 100th show of the “Era’s Tour’ last night in Liverpool! During the concert she officially confirmed that the end of the tour will be in December. This summer she will continue to be Europe and then head back to the states and Canada to end.

Speaking of Taylor... her boyfriend Travis Kelce announced some exciting news. Him and his brother, Jason announced that they are investing with Garage Beer. This beer was made in Ohio, where they are from and both played college football. They plan on being hands on in the process and help expend the product across America.

Catherine Laga’aia has been casted has the live version of “Moana”! This looks like a breakout role for the 17 year old, who will star alongside Dwayne Johnson. Johnson will play Maui, who he also voiced in the original animated movie.

