Gov. Whitmer helps honor National Guard members at Camp Grayling’s Pass in Review ceremony

GRAYLING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Northern Michigan at Camp Grayling on Friday for their yearly Pass in Review ceremony.

The event highlights the accomplishments of the Michigan National Guard, recognizes outstanding Guard members or units and honors fallen members.

The governor, who is Commander in Chief for the state’s National Guard, spoke about the impact they have made over the past year and helped give out awards at the ceremony. She says the Michigan National Guard is one of the first guards other states call for support.

“Whether it’s on the southern border or it is making sure that people remain safe in another city and a different state, the expertise of our guard is really superior. Throughout COVID, throughout flooding in Midland, our guard has stepped up over and over again to support fellow Michiganders, and other parts of the country, of the world,” said Gov. Whitmer.

There are currently more than 10,000 Michigan Guard members in the U.S. and abroad.

Military officials say the Pass in Review was purposely held Friday, June 14, on the U.S. Army’s birthday. The Army is the oldest branch of the military, founded 249 years ago.