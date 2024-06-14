Get food plots ready for hunting season with Morgan Composting: Dairy Doo

This father’s day, why not give Dear Old Dad something that he will actually use? (Looking at you, mounted singing fish.)

We pay a visit to Morgan Composting, the makers of Dairy Doo, to explore how you can really make Dad’s Day a special one by helping him get his food plot ready for the upcoming hunting season.

It is the time of year to get food plots going so that they are lush and ready come hunting season. Justin Morgan, VP of Morgan Composting is an expert on the topic having grown a multitude of food plots for decades. Here is a break down:

Till the soil to break it up nicely. Apply the specifically formulated “Food Plot Doo” fertilizer to the food plot to prep it for seeding. Apply the right seed for what you are hoping to attract. There are MANY options available here so make sure to contact the experts at Morgan Composting for their help in choosing the right seed or if a custom mix is right for you. Lets the seeds take root over the next 2 weeks to a month Hit the plot with either Dairy Doo ForageBlaster or AlfaBlaster depending on which seed you used Watch your gloriously lush food plot dominate the landscape, ready to attract your next 10 point.

For more information or to get your order in ahead of Father’s Day visit the Dairy Doo website.