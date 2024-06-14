Alpine Chocolat Haus hosts 6th Sault Area Little League Ice Cream Fundraiser

SAULT STE. MARIE — Alpine Chocolat Haus has held their sixth annual Sault Area Little League Ice Cream Fundraiser on Thursday, June 13.

Volunteers, including first responders, law enforcement, public officials and coaches, all donated their time serving up the cones from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Although the minimum donation was only 50 cents, There were many larger donations.

Owner Bruce Brown is a Soo native and says he does what he can to give back to the community that’s been so good to him.

“This is the town I grew up in. I played football here. I played little league here. I played hockey here. Yes, this is my way of giving back to the community. I love the Soo. I was born here. I am really proud to have this store. I have great people running the store for me,” said Brown.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to purchasing and installing score boards on the fields.