Vacation! Northern Michigan - Music House Museum

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Calling all history and music lovers! The Music House Museum in Williamsburg is a great place to add to your summer to-do list. Whether you want to stroll through the museum or attend an event, there’s so much to discover.

The museum showcases an impressive collection spanning from the late 18th century to 1950.

“The hour and a half long, docent guided tour showcases the beauty of the craftsmanship, the history of the era and the complexity of the engineering of the collection as well as allowing guests to hear many of the rare instruments on display actually play.”



