Lawmakers propose ‘stop the bleed’ training in schools

LANSING -- A bipartisan package of bills in the Michigan House would encourage schools to provide ‘stop the bleed’ training.

It’s a move supporters say would give people in Michigan skills to save lives in unexpected emergencies.

The training includes how to properly use a tourniquet and other first aid instruction.

“This is just one more step that we can find to help facilitate immediate care until professionals can get there to render aid,” said Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford.

More than a dozen other states already offer similar trainings and more than three million Americans have been trained in how to stop severe bleeding.

Training takes under an hour and can be offered along with CPR instruction.

The proposals would also expand the state’s good samaratin laws to provide civil protections for bystanders applying tourniquets or other bleeding control devices.

The state already offers protections for bystanders using AEDs, as well as those providing CPR and anti-overdose medications.

Rep. Dave Prestin, an active paramedic, says first responders can only arrive so fast to an emergency - in some cases, not until it’s too late. Severe wounds can cause a person to bleed out in just three to five minutes.

“By the time we get there, that critical phase, especially in major hemorrhage events, has already come and gone,” said Prestin, R-Cedar River. “Too many times, I find myself on the on the losing end just due to response time and lack of action.”

Prestin said that widespread knowledge of methods to stop severe bleeding can and will save lives.

“This really puts the public in a position to feel empowered, like we have with so many other events, and save lives,” he said. “That’s what this is about. Empowering people to save lives.”

The bills were not advanced out of committee but could be moved in the coming weeks.