Gus Macker Ludington is back, bigger and better than ever

Gus Macker, the 3-on-3 basketball tournament is back in Ludington, and organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever.

The 32nd year of the tournament starts this Saturday at Stearns Park and Lakeshore Drive in downtown Ludington.

The popular event that brings tens of thousands to the area was cancelled right after last year’s event after the Chamber Alliance of Mason County announced they would no longer manage the tournament.

But community partners picked up the responsibility, allowing for it to continue.

Chris Nicholas, the Gus Macker Ludington board chair, said 733 teams signed up for this year’s event, which is nearly 200 more than last year.

More than 2,000 people who signed up are in the youth category and more than 800 are adults.

Nicholas said over the years, Gus Macker Ludington has morphed into a family friendly event.

“We see a lot of the youth coming out because we see Ludington and Gus Macker as a generational experience. Mom and dad played, and then the kids are playing. And we see that after 32 years, you can see multiple generations that have participated in this event,” said Nicholas.

Nicholas also said you will also be able to check out something new this year, a bounce house at the south end of the park, as well as food vendors and contests.