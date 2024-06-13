Explore with Eric: Ironton Ferry

When it comes to history, most of the time when you explore something that was in function over 100 years ago, then you are looking at something in an exhibit behind glass. That is not the case for the legendary Ironton Ferry in Charlevoix county.

This humble yet mighty vessel has been ferrying visitors and residents alike across Lake Charlevoix for over a century.

The Ironton Ferry gained national recognition by being featured in “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!”. Captain Sam Alexander, who is a historical figure known throughout northern Michigan was honored because he has travelled 15,000 miles while never being more than 1/4 of a mile away from his home over a period of years.

The passion for the Ironton Ferry and Sam’s legacy is proudly carried by the current operating captains such as Bob Goodenough who love to be able to provide this unique service to his community.

For more information visit the Ironton Ferry page on the Charlevoix County website.