The One Up XP Show - Episode 117: Switch Sports, Ludington Highschool Esports

This week on The One Up XP Show! Me and David Lyden take you into Switch Sports! We try out golf and let me tell you, golfing at an actual golf course might be a little easier!

We also sit down with Ludington Highschool Esports and talk to their teams about their wonderful Esports program! We talk to the Splatoon, Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart teams! We ask them how Esports has helped them, how the season went and what the plans are in the future for Esports.

