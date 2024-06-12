Some channels will be down temporarily for maintenance on Thursday

Attention viewers of Catchy Comedy, Weather Cameras, Story, Heroes & Icons, and Start on our LPTV stations throughout Northern Michigan:
Channels 15 and 19 in Cadillac
Channels 20 and 22 in Vanderbilt
Channels 16 and 2 in Traverse City
Channels 2 and 31 in Harbor Springs
Channels 28 and 30 in Goetzville
These channels will be undergoing maintenance starting at 2pm Thursday afternoon and will be off the air TEMPORARILY for approximately 2 hours.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your viewership of our channels.