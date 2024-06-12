Registration opens for 2024 Swim for Grand Traverse Bay

TRAVERSE CITY - Registration is now open for 2024′s swim for Grand Traverse Bay. The event takes place in August 10th and features a 2 mile open water swim off the shore of Traverse City. The proceeds from registration go towards the watershed center grand traverse bay, a non-profit that works to preserve and protect the body of water that is the region’s claim to fame.

The swim will start and end at Greilickville Harbor Park in Elmwood Township.

“The whole goal of the watershed Center really is to protect and preserve the watershed which includes the bay and all of the rivers and streams and the lakes that connect to it,” says Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay Executive Director Christine Crissman. “And so to be able to get people out, actually enjoying it, so swimming in the water that they’re trying to protect these swimmers are also helping to fundraise for the watershed center as well.”

The registration fee is 45 dollars per swimmer. Click here to sign up.