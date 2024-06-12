Old Cheboygan plant slated to become ‘Cheboygan Commons’

CHEBOYGAN — A team of developers led by Bob Pulte has entered into an agreement with the current owners of the Cheboygan paper mill property and adjacent warehouse site.

The developers plan to create Cheboygan Commons, a multi-use project that converts the vacant manufacturing factory and burned-out adjacent warehouse site into a 14+ acre waterway complex. This area will blend for-rent housing, for-sale duplexes, riverfront condominiums, a modest hotel with special event center, waterfront dining, commercial suites and community amenities, developers say.

The total project cost is expected to exceed $50 million dollars.

Development partners currently include the USDA, MEDC and Michigan Land Bank.

Pulte said, “We have been extremely pleased by the overwhelming positive response for the Cheboygan Commons concept. Our intent is to create a top-notch development that complements downtown and is a point of pride as a reinvented gateway to the Cheboygan community.”

Over the next several months, Pulte will finalize site plans for review and approval from the Cheboygan Planning Commission and City Council.