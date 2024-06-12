Multiple people reported shot in northern Illinois in a 'mass casualty incident,' authorities say

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Multiple people have been reported shot in northern Illinois in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”

A post on the Winnebago Boone & Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents Facebook page on Wednesday says ambulances and two medical helicopters were called to the scene in the Lost Lake community near Dixon.

A spokesperson at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon said three people were taken to the hospital’s emergency department.

A person answering the phone at the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department would not comment when reached by The Associated Press. The department website said a news conference would be held at 3:30 p.m.