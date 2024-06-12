Grand Traverse Co., Traverse City governments go offline due to ‘network irregularity’

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County says they saw “network irregularities” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The IT Department and County leadership were contacted and a decision was made to take the County and the City of Traverse City offices network offline as a precaution. They are currently investigating the issue.

“We are diligently monitoring the situation to identify the source of the issue and explore available remedies. More information will be shared as it becomes available,” said Nate Alger, Grand Traverse County Administrator.

The County says public safety services like 911, law enforcement and fire operations are unaffected.

Customer Service at the Governmental Center

“There are impacts on County and City in-person customer services, especially those requiring network connectivity. If possible, please delay non-urgent in-person payments to the County and City Treasurer’s Offices. However, online payments remain unaffected as they are managed through separate third-party platforms. Customer information is secure and has not been compromised. Additional services affected include the County and City Clerk’s Offices and the County Register of Deeds.”

Website Access

“Both the County and City’s website are hosted on separate servers and are intact for visiting and navigation.”