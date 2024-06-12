A simple, delicious Berry Chia Jam recipe from Table Health

It is berry season here in Northern Michigan and few other places in the country can brag about being a great place for almost all berries to thrive. But when you have too much to eat, what else can you do with the excess?

This is the exact question we posed with Table Health dietician Carol Bell and that’s when she shared her delicious Berry Chia Jam recipe with us.

Here is what you will need to shop for or find in the kitchen:

2 tbsp water

1 tsp lemon or orange zest (optional)

1/2 cup finely chopped Medjool dates, pits removed

2 cups chopped, mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

2 tsp chia seeds

There are a number of uses for Berry Chia Jam but to name a few:

Eat as is for a dessert

Spread for toast

Condiment with roast turkey, chicken, or pork

Top with granola

Topping for cake, cheese cake, or short cake

Mix with yogurt

Topping for pancakes, waffles, or French toast

For a step-by-step guide on making your own Berry Chia Jam and to get more amazing, healthy recipes from dietician Carol Bell visit the Table Health website.