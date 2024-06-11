Vacation! Northern Michigan - Traverse Tall Ship Company

TRAVERSE CITY — If you’re looking for a boat load of fun this summer, you’ll want to check out the Traverse Tall Ship Company where you can sail the Grand Traverse Bay on the Schooner Manitou or Sailing Yacht Scout.

You can’t head “up north” without getting out on the water, which is exactly what you get to do with Traverse Tall Ship Company.

The Sailing Yacht Scout can take up to six passengers to chart their own adventure out on the water. Reserve the Scout through a private booking here, where you will have a captain take you wherever you’d like to adventure while having the boat completely to yourself.

Advertisement

The Schooner Manitou replicates an 1800s schooner that once sailed the Great Lakes. It can hold 58 passengers with space to move around and enjoy the deck when you set sail in Grand Traverse Bay.

Whether you want to help hoist the sail, steer the schooner yourself, or just sit back and relax while enjoying the beauty of Northern Michigan, you choose how you enjoy your time aboard the Schooner. Set sail on the Schooner in the morning or for a relaxing sunset cruise.

Book your trip on the Schooner Manitou here.





Advertisement















