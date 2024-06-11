State police need your help IDing suspect in Kinross gas station break-in

SAULT STE MARIE — The Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post is requesting assistance from the public with identifying the suspect or suspects who broke into the Kinross EZ Mart early Tuesday morning.

On June 11 around 3:20 a.m., a trooper from the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a burglary alarm at the Kinross EZ Mart gas station at 6737 M-80 Highway. The trooper found the gas station had been broken into and items had been stolen from within the store, state police said.

The suspect had fled the scene before the trooper’s arrival and has not yet been located or identified, state police said.

Gas station surveillance camera footage captured a suspect on camera attempting to conceal their face (see photo).

MSP Sault Ste Marie is seeking assistance in this ongoing investigation. If the public has any information that may help identify the suspect or may otherwise assist with the investigation, please contact the Sault Ste Marie Post at 906-632-2217. If calling after business hours, please call Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.