Several Northern Michigan students named Rosa Parks Scholars

CADILLAC — Three high school students from Northern Michigan - and one student who will be attending college in Northern Michigan - were named Rosa Parks Scholars by the Detroit News and the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation.
Rosa Parks Scholars are selected every year, and this year 30 students were chosen. They will each receive a $2,500 scholarship.
According to the Detroit News, “The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation was created in 1980 as a collaboration between The Detroit News, the Detroit Public Schools and Rosa Parks herself, who lived in Detroit for part of her life.”
Here’s a look at scholarship winners with a Northern Michigan connection:
Katelyn Bielas
Rogers City High School
Will attend Ferris State University
Liberty Cullen
LaSalle High School, St. Ignace
Will attend West Virginia University
Mikayla Mertes
Grayling High School
Will attend Kirtland Community College
Ryann Leyko
Tri County High School, Howard City
Will attend Central Michigan University
Also, one Northern Michigan student was named to the honorable mention list: Eden Gray from Alpena High School.