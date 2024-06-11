Several Northern Michigan students named Rosa Parks Scholars

CADILLAC — Three high school students from Northern Michigan - and one student who will be attending college in Northern Michigan - were named Rosa Parks Scholars by the Detroit News and the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation.

Rosa Parks Scholars are selected every year, and this year 30 students were chosen. They will each receive a $2,500 scholarship.

According to the Detroit News, “The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation was created in 1980 as a collaboration between The Detroit News, the Detroit Public Schools and Rosa Parks herself, who lived in Detroit for part of her life.”

Here’s a look at scholarship winners with a Northern Michigan connection:

Katelyn Bielas

Rogers City High School

Will attend Ferris State University

Liberty Cullen

LaSalle High School, St. Ignace

Will attend West Virginia University

Mikayla Mertes

Grayling High School

Will attend Kirtland Community College

Ryann Leyko

Tri County High School, Howard City

Will attend Central Michigan University

Also, one Northern Michigan student was named to the honorable mention list: Eden Gray from Alpena High School.







