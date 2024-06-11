Michigan worker killed after machinery falls on him at plant

WARREN (AP) — Michigan safety officials are investigating a worker’s death at a metal manufacturing plant.

Matthew McCoy, 24, of Warren, was killed Friday when heavy machinery fell on him at DPR Manufacturing, WTVI-TV reported.

McCoy’s sister Jami Reiterman said he had worked at the facility for about four years. She said they lived together and described him as a kind and generous person who loved to draw and always put his family first.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. DPR Manufacturing President Westleigh Deguvera didn’t immediately respond to an email Tuesday from The Associated Press seeking comment.