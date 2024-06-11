Explore with Eric: Charlevoix Circle of Arts

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — Today we continue our time in Charlevoix County by paying a visit to the Charlevoix Circle of Arts to explore how this beloved space has so quickly become a staple of the community.

For many that were raised in the area, the Circle of Arts building is a familiar one, the facility used to house the Charlevoix public library. But when the library changed locations, the space became available to become a community art gallery which not only curates exhibits throughout the year from photography to painting to sculpture but also offers classes such as watercolors, yoga, and dance.

There are classes open to all age groups and skill levels.

There is so much to see and do at the Charlevoix Circle of Arts such as exploring their latest exhibit which is a juried collection from the local photography club. This Friday, June 14, from 1-2 p.m., you can join the photographers at the gallery to ask questions about their pieces and their artistic process.

Want to show your support for this fantastic community space? Then make sure to attend the Tribute Dinner on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. to raise funds and awareness for the organization.

For more information or to plan your trip out to explore for yourself, visit the Charlevoix Circle of Arts website.