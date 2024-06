Mackinaw Trail Winery will be celebrating two decades of making wine in Northern Michigan at the end of June.

Katie Birecki and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Petoskey to learn about the winery’s humble beginnings and how they plan to commemorate the big anniversary.

