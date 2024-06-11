Author Adam Peters gives you a blueprint to finding your happy

Life can be difficult at times, especially today with so much negativity everywhere that you look. That is why it it is important now more than ever that we all work towards finding our own happiness.

That is why author Adam Peters worked tirelessly to bring his book “The Blueprint to Happy: Become a Better Problem Solver, Broaden and Deepen Your Relationships, and Heal Faster” to the public.

Released on June 6, Adam Peters is a process expert and “Happiness Ambassador” who through his own trials and tribulations formulated his six-transformative-step program. With no frills or filler, Adam gets straight to the point knowing well how important the work is.

Advertisement

On June 25, Adam will be in person at the Traverse Area District Library in Traverse City to discuss the book and answer questions any questions readers have.

But Adam doesn’t stop at just being an author, he puts his own lessons into practice on a daily basis. Adam is motivated to help others achieve what he has, a peace of mind that is invaluable. He promotes this shift in mindset by building “Curiosities Cabinets” which are little oasis’ in urban areas and neighborhoods that inspire, delight, and spread happiness.

For more information on Adam’s guest appearance here in Northern Michigan visit the Traverse Area Public Library website.

To order your own copy and start your path towards happiness, you can order the book on Amazon.