22-year-old woman dies in drowning off Mackinac Island shore, MSP says

MACKINAC ISLAND — Michigan State Police say a woman drowned after a water rescue Monday morning off the coast of Mackinac Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded shortly after 9 a.m. on June 10.

MSP says 22-year-old Mackinac Island woman was on her inflatable paddleboard. Witnesses lost sight of her and she was found submerged for an unknown amount of time.

Advertisement

The Coast Guard and Marine Rescue pulled her out of the water approximately 170 feet away from the northern side of the island. She was given CPR and transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Michigan State Police St. Ignace post confirmed she passed away at Munson the same evening.

“Here in Michigan, the water never really reaches the kind of temperatures like you would you would see in somewhere like down south,” says U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Joseph Snyder. “It’s extra critical that our crews are able to both respond quickly after receiving initial notification and also coordinate with local resources such as Mackinac Marine rescue, in order to bring about the best possible response.”



