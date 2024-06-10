Woman and son reported missing after domestic violence complaint against her boyfriend

INGHAM COUNTY — On May 20, the MSP Lansing Post responded to a domestic violence complaint involving Brittany Parker and her boyfriend in Vevay Township, Ingham County.

No arrest was made at that time. A few days later family members reported Brittany and her nine-year-old son Andre missing.

The missing person complaint is being investigated by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. MSP is assisting with the investigation as they took the original assault complaint.

They are asking anyone with tips or information to call the Ingham County Sheriffs Office at 517-676-8251.