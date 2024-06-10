Tiny Traveling Boutique of Elk Rapids expands storefront

When summer rolls around you may be looking at your closet feeling drab and wishing you could spice up your wardrobe. If that’s you, you’re in luck!

The Tiny Traveling Boutique in Elk Rapids opened its doors for the 7th season, this year with a brand-new storefront. Tawny Cox is the owner of this darling Northern Michigan Boutique. For the first 6 years, she ran it out of a vintage trailer, but this year she decided to make a more permanent decision. Where the trailer once sat, is now home to the Tiny Traveling Boutique storefront where she has been able to expand her inventory and experience for customers.

The boutique emulates Tawny’s style as well as the Midwestern aesthetic. From casual wear, trendy items, dresses, rompers, and much more, there’s sure to be something at the Tiny Traveling Boutique that catches your eye!

