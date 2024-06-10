Plane crash in downstate Michigan kills 1, sends another to hospital

One person is dead and another has been taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed into a field in southeastern Michigan.

The plane went down near the Washtenaw-Lewanee County line around 1 p.m. Monday, WWJ-AM reported. Ken Krause, who lives in the area, says he saw the crash. He says the plane was flying at about 1,000 feet when it came straight down.

Authorities told the station that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital.

The plane was registered out of Howell and had taken off from Ann Arbor about 11:30 a.m.