At the Back to the Bricks car show in Cadillac on June 9, 2024. By Joe Warner, 9&10 News

The Back to the Bricks classic car tour included a weekend stop in Cadillac on June 9.

With shows in Flint, Jackson, Cadillac, Clare and Port Huron this week, the annual event showcases dozens of classic cars to newer sports cars.

Several blocks of downtown Cadillac were blocked off for the event, and many local businesses opened their doors for the crowd.