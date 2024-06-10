North Country Trail to see re-route in Kalkaska

KALKASKA - Progress on a major trail system running through Kalkaska. The Downtown Development Authority broke ground on the future US-131 North Country Trail and Boardman River Boardwalk Project.

The North Country Trail runs 4,800 miles running through 8 states and part of that is through Kalkaska. This 550,000 dollar project will re route that trail—bringing it through the downtown area and feature ada accessibility along the trail and at the new trailhead.

“Creating a stop for people, for sectional hikers to either start or stop their sectional hike, it is an economic opportunity for the whole community,” says Kalkaska DDA Director Cash Cook. “It is an economic opportunity for the whole community. For all those folks: welcome to Kalkaska. Take a look around and see what we have here. I think you’ll like what you see.”

The project is expected to be completed by the first week in September with a ribbon cutting scheduled for the end of that month.