More than 100 Trans Ams roll through Cadillac as part of the Bandit Run

CADILLAC — Cadillac saw more than 100 Trans Ams roll through town on Monday.

It’s all part of the Bandit Run, started in 2007 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie Smokey and the Bandit.

Each year, the group picks a state and tours through it, and this year they chose Michigan. The group stopped by the After 26 Depot for lunch before hitting the road.

“There’s people from all over the country...that come together to do the Bandit Run, so it’s really fun that they’re in our area. We’re just excited to have them in Cadillac and have them in our lakefront and our downtown supporting After 26,” said Kathy Morin, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau executive director.

Next, they’ll be heading to the tip of the mitt to enjoy the tunnel of trees and the Cheboygan and Mackinac areas.