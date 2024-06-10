Man jumps into river after assaulting someone with a martial arts weapon, say police

TRAVERSE CITY — Police announced an arrest shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

They say a 28-year-old Traverse City man ran away after verbally threatening someone on East Front Street and assaulting them with a martial arts weapon.

Police say he then jumped over a fence on Cass Street and into the Boardman River.

Advertisement

The fire department was called in case of water rescue. The man ended up jumping into the water again to evade police.

According to police, the man showed signs of hypothermia and received medical care before going to jail. Alcohol was believed to be a factor.

He was arrested on assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and an unrelated warrant.