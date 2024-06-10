Dogs entering US will face new rules starting in August

SAULT STE. MARIE – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations on Monday announced that U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements for dogs entering the U.S. will change on Aug. 1.

Dogs must:

Appear healthy upon arrival.

Be at least 6 months of age.

Be microchipped.

Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.

Additionally, proof of rabies vaccination may be required based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether the dog was vaccinated in the United States or elsewhere. For dogs arriving from countries with a high risk of dog rabies (SEE LIST BELOW), they must be protected against rabies.

”Regulating dog importation helps protect the health and safety of people and their pets,” said Port Director Donovan Delude. “The rabies variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the U.S. in 2007 and we’re working diligently in concert with the Center for Disease Control to prevent its reintroduction.”

According to the CDC, dog rabies is not controlled in over 100 countries, which is why there is an inherent risk in imported dogs.

Visit CBP.gov/travel for additional information on animal imports and more.

High risk for rabies

These countries and political units are considered high risk for importing dog rabies into the United States.