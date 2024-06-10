Adopt A Pet: Loki & Samson want to bring love and snuggles to your home

One very lucky family will soon have the best of both worlds when it comes to cat ownership. One cat that is playful and will be so excited when you come home while the other is a professional cuddlier that will keep your bed warm for you. Meet Loki & Samson, currently available for adoption at TC Paws Cat Rescue.

These two handsome boys found their way to the TC Paws Cat Rescue when their mom was evicted and could no longer care for them. Both are non-aggressive and sweet, fitting in with any family dynamic including kids, dogs, and other cats.

Samson

Samson is a sleek, slender, long-legged cat who is friendly, engaging, loves to be around people and talks in little chirping meows. Samson is a social butterfly, getting along with everyone includes dogs, cats, and children.

Although Samson would be okay if adopted by himself, he is bonded to his brother Loki (see below) and the two would have a much easier time adjusting if they could stay together. For more information, click here to visit Samson’s adoption page.

Loki

Loki is a sweet, gentle and sometimes timid little boy. He is never aggressive, mean, or rambunctious instead preferring to snuggly up with you on the couch or bury himself under a comfy blanket (who wouldn’t want a constant snuggle buddy!). Loki gets along with everyone from kids to dogs to other cats.

Although Loki would be okay if adopted by himself, he is bonded to his brother Samson (see above) and the two would have a much easier time adjusting if they could stay together. For more information, click here to visit Loki’s adoption page.

Just look at these sweet & handsome boys! <3