1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in Isabella Co.

ISABELLA COUNTY - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said a person was killed in a crash that took place Saturday around 9 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision near Winn and Coe roads in Fremont Township. Deputies said they found two people injured from one vehicle and a person from the other vehicle had been killed.

Sheriff’s deputies determined that the driver of a 1999 Chevy Blazer was westbound on Coe Road and failed to yield at a stop sign when approaching Winn Road, deputies said. The Blazer struck a 2022 Lincoln Navigator, which was northbound on Winn Road, deputies said. The Navigator was pushed off the roadway and landed in a field, deputies said.

Advertisement

The driver and occupant of the Navigator suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local ED for treatment. The driver of the Blazer was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The case is still open and under investigation, deputies said.