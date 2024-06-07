World War II veteran’s legacy lives on in Grayling

GRAYLING - Eighty years ago Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, changing world history.

Now an American Legion Post in Northern Michigan is remembering a World War II veteran who passed away last year.

American Legion Post 106 in Grayling said Army veteran Junior Palmer was one of the longest-standing members of any American Legion Post in the nation with 74 years of membership.

Son-in-law Terry Green said that veteran Junior Palmer was a well-loved member of Post 106.

“I’ve never heard anybody not like him. He walked in here. It was Mr. Palmer, Mr. Palmer, Junior, and the man never had to buy a beer. Anywhere in this town. He was that well-loved,” said Green.

Green said Junior would come in just about every evening

“[He was] a great man respected by the whole community. Great family man. He would do anything for anybody. And that’s just type of guy. And he’s missed,” said Green.

The legion held a birthday celebration, for what would have been his 100th birthday, in April of this year.

Junior passed away in his sleep, just shy of his 99th birthday back in 2023.

“It was a good turnout. There was a lot of people here. We have a large family to begin with, but there was a lot of just as many non-family members here. Lots of Legion members,” said his son, Roger.

Roger said that it meant a lot having it where he spent so much time.

“That’s Junior’s home away from home. He had, he had come in, and have, a glass of beer at the round table and talk,” said Roger.

Roger said Junior and his brother, Leo, joined at the same time, serving from 1943-1946.

Junior worked in the Army Air Corps, which later became the Air Force, working in communications.

Roger said he didn’t talk much about his time in the war but did try to teach him morse code.

“He’d take a spoon and start tapping his coffee cup. And he’d say, you know what I said now? I’d say no. And he’d say, get your butt to school,” said Roger.

Larry Moore, a Vietnam Veteran, said it’s a loss that World War Two Veterans are dwindling and won’t be able to share their stories anymore.

Moore attributes our freedoms today to the efforts of Junior and others

“That was one of the greatest generations, what they went through, what they did. I mean, all of us went through something, but they went through probably the worst,” said Moore.

Green said even today, the Legion Post is still honoring his legacy.

A huge picture of him hangs on the wall, and they’re still buying his drinks, not wanting him to ever drink alone.

“We buy him a beer every time we come in. We made a shelf up there, and we give him a shell beer. Everybody, anybody that comes in here will look up there. And if there’s not a beer there, it will be there,” said Green.