State police need your help locating missing elderly Missaukee Co. man

Ronald Spears. By Michigan State Police

MISSAUKEE COUNTY - The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is requesting help locating 70-year-old Ronald Spears of Missaukee County.

Spears is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches in height, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes, long gray balding hair with a long gray beard, and walks with a cane.

It is believed that Spears is wearing a flannel shirt with a black ball cap (pictured).

Spears left his residence in Lake Township on June 5. He was last seen walking north near the intersection of South Mitchell Street and West Chapin Street in Cadillac on June 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missaukee County Dispatch at (231) 839-4338 or call 911.