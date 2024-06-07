Plans in place for a 411-mile swim to commemorate 50 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank

A very special event next year to remember those who lost their lives when the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in 1975.

The Fitzgerald went down in a violent storm on Lake Superior, 17 miles north-northwest of Whitefish Point.

Next summer, to commemorate the 50th year since that tragic sinking, open water swimmers will have the opportunity to participate in a 17-stage, 411-mile relay swim from Lake Superior to Detroit.

Advertisement

This event is being organized by Jim Dreyer, who swam across all five Great Lakes.

17 teams of four relay swimmers will symbolically complete the Fitzgerald’s intended route. Each swimmer will have taconite pellets on their body to represent a small part of the cargo the Fitzgerald was hauling.

“It’s going to be an honor for all the 68 swimmers that are carrying these taconite pellets. It’s going to be an honor for everybody involved,” said Corey Adkins, Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society content/communications director.

Proceeds from the event will go to the historical society to preserve the Whitefish Point light station.

Advertisement

Registration for the swim starts Monday, June 10 at 9 a.m.



