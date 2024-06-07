Lake Co. deputies find boom lift trailer stolen from Virginia

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the department helped recover property stolen from Virginia.

On June 4 at 1:27 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from Fairfax, Virginia, detectives regarding a boom lift trailer stolen from their jurisdiction.

The detectives said that the trailer had a GPS locator on it and appeared to be at a residence off Timberwolf Trail in Peacock Township, deputies said.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the residence and contacted the property owner. The property owner confirmed that he had purchased the trailer online and that he did have it at his residence, deputies said.

The property owner cooperated and turned the trailer over to the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

The trailer will be turned over to the agency in Fairfax, Virginia.

Sheriff Rich Martin urges caution when purchasing vehicles, quads, ORVs or other items online. Remember, ORVs are required to be titled in Michigan. A sign of a good transaction is that the seller has the title in their possession upon sale.



