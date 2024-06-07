Haley’s Hot Takes: Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, and more!

News came out this week that Brand Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s daughter wants a name change. Their child, Shiloh has recently petitioned the courts to drop “Pitt” from her last name. Shiloh, who turned 18 on May 27th filed paperwork that same day to start the process. A source close to Brad says he is upset and hurt by the petition. She is not the first child to drop Brad Pitt’s name. Shiloh’s older sister Zahara goes by Jolie in her sorority.

Get ready to watch the the good, the bad, the crazy of the Baldwin family. Earlier this week, Alec Baldwin announced that viewers will be welcomed into his family’s home on TLC. The reality show will focus on him, his wife Hilaria, and their seven children. The show is set to release sometime next year. However, it might depend on Alec’s involuntary manslaughter trail that starts soon.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter has announced the date of her newest album! This news comes out after success of her song “Espresso”. She also announced her newest single “Please Please Please”, which came out Thursday night. The album is available for preorder and will be out August 23rd!

Author Suzanne Collins shocked fans when she announced the newest installment of the “Hunger Games” series. The book, “Sunrise on the Reaping”, will take place 24 years before the original book. The book is set to come out in March of 2025. But, the news gets even better! The film production Lionsgate also announced that they book will turn into a movie and will be in theaters in November of 2026!

The trailer pf Pharrell Williams’ biopic came out yesterday, and the movie has a fun twist. Pharrell and director Morgan Neville worked together to make the biopic a Lego-fied version of his story. The movie will be out October 11th!

