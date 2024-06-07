Gratiot Co. man arrested for fire that killed mom, badly injured 7-year-old

GRATIOT COUNTY — The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that an arrest has been made in a March fire that killed a woman and badly injured her 7-year-old daughter.

On March 6 at 3:33 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were sent to a fully engulfed house fire at 710 E. Chestnut St. in the village of Breckenridge, deputies said.

An explosion happened inside the home before the fire, deputies said.

In conjunction with Gratiot County Prosecutor Laura Bever, an arrest has been made in connection with the fire.

Aaron Painter, 35, of Alma, was arrested on a three-count warrant. Count one is “homicide manslaughter involuntary,” count two is “delivery manufacture of marijuana,” and count three is “child abuse third degree.” The girl burned in the fire is Painter’s daughter, deputies said.

Ali Smith, 34, died in the fire. Painter and their daughter were treated for their injuries and have been released, deputies said.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Division assisted in helping to determine the cause and origin of the fire, deputies said.



