FSU helps students displaced by off campus fraternity fire

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University is helping some students who were displaced earlier this week after a fire broke out at an off-campus fraternity house.

The Dean of Student Life at FSU, Lina Blair said the university is providing housing, food, and other necessary items to 7 members of the Theta Theta Chapter of the ‘Sigma Pi Fraternity’.

Blair said 4 members have moved into a residence hall temporarily while the other three are staying with friends.

She said because the fire happened so early in the morning, the students ran out with what they had after being alerted by a student that lived there.

“My understanding is that the house and their belongings were a total loss,” said Blair.

Big Rapids Department of Public Safety got to the scene at around 7:30 and saw smoke coming from the roof.

No one was injured and everyone inside was able to make it out ok, including a dog.

“One of the parents of the students called our housing office to see if we had temporary housing. And within five minutes, we had a couple staff members come here directly to work as a single point of contact with our students. We were able to help students with temporary housing, meal swipes at the cafeteria. We also were able to help with a couple laptops,” said Blair.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A Go Fund Me page has been started for the students.