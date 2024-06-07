Find something to read at the Traverse Area District Library’s book sale this weekend

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area District Library has a great opportunity to stock up on some new reading material.

The library is having its semi-annual book sale this weekend. Community members donated the books to the Friends of the TADL to help raise money.

Money from the sale goes towards library events, programs and other needs outside of the normal budget. You can also sign up to join the group and get a special discount.

“You’re supporting your local library. You’re finding a wonderful bargain on these books and become a member. It’s just $15 for a single membership, $25 for a family. And you are doing good work and if you are a member, everything is half price,” said Jud Barclay, board president of the Friends.

The book sale ends when the library closes on Sunday.