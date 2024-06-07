Crafting with the Katies: Shape your own Polaroid photo stand out of clay

The Katies have another Polaroid DIY for you, and this craft you can truly make your own!

What you’ll need for this craft:

Air dry clay

Polaroid picture

Paint and paintbrushes

Step one: Take a clump of air dry clay and start massaging it to get it nice and soft.

Step two: Next, let your imagination run wild! You can take inspiration from a photo stand online, or make something completely your own!

Step three: Once you’ve completed your stand, take the bottom of your Polaroid and press it into your clay. You can wiggle it around so there’s plenty of room for your picture to lay.

Step four: Follow the instructions on your clay to determine how long to let your stand dry.

Step five: Once your stand is dry, paint your stand to make it decorative!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.