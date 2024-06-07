Celebrate Michigan-made cheese at the Suttons Bay 2024 Cheese Fest

SUTTONS BAY — Get ready for a “gouda” time this weekend at Leelanau Cheese in Suttons Bay.

On Saturday, June 8, they’re hosting their third annual Cheese Fest to celebrate Michigan’s dairy industry.

It’s a day packed with food, demonstrations, workshops and games for all ages. You’ll also get the chance to tour the cheese cave, and learn how to pair cheese with wine, cider and chocolate.

This year’s fest features more than 10 different Michigan cheesemakers.

“Showing people all the great cheeses that are made here in the state of Michigan. Even here in the peninsula, there’s us, there’s Idyll Farms there up in North Port, two award-winning cheesemakers. Raising awareness, I think is what we’re so excited about,” said owner Gary Smith.

You can check out the Cheese Fest from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.