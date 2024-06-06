You can attend the Back to the Bricks car show in Cadillac for the first time since 2021

CADILLAC — For the first time since 2021, the classic car tour “Back to the Bricks” is coming to Cadillac this weekend.

The tour is a chance for car enthusiasts or anyone who wants to see some classic cars to do so in person.

Cadillac is one of four Michigan communities taking part in this year’s tour including Clare, Jackson and Port Huron.

The show is Sunday, June 9, but the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau says they expect to see cars throughout the city starting Friday.

“People love to come down for car shows, and Cadillac has such a history for those. And of course the businesses like it as well. It’s just really great all the way around,” said Kathy Morin, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau executive director.

The show starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, and Cadillac’s downtown area will be closed to traffic. If you make Back to the Bricks, starting next Monday Cadillac will be taking part in the Model-T Ford Club international tour.