Wellness Wednesday: Diving into the world of tennis at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher was out and about to showcase another way you can stay active and care for your well-being. This week Rachel takes us to the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa to dive into the world of tennis with the resort’s Director of Tennis, George Lowe. They begin with the fundamentals of the sport, how to get started and drills to practice before hitting the court. They also cover the importance of getting involved in tennis for your own physical and mental health along with the daily benefits of doing so.

Tennis can be tricky at first, which is why George and Rachel break it down step by step to get you comfortable to give it a try this summer with family and friends!







